COAS: Nigerian army remains focused in tackling security challenges

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, has assured Nigerians that the Nigerian Army would remain focused in tackling the myriad of security challenges bedevilling the country.

Mr Yahaya gave the assurance in his goodwill message to officers, soldiers and their families on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration 2021, on Monday in Abuja.

He said that Eid-el-Kabir festival highlighted the virtues of loyalty, obedience and sacrifice which were the hallmark of professional soldiering.

According to him, “Eid Festival therefore provides a unique opportunity for us to reflect and redouble our efforts towards fulfilling our constitutional roles of defeating our adversaries and defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

“No doubt, the Nation is faced with myriads of security challenges, the Nigerian Army has so far lived up to expectations and will continue to remain focused in tackling these challenges.

“I therefore wish to specifically recognise and appreciate the immense sacrifices of our troops in Operations Hadin Kai, Hadarin Daji, Thunder Strike, Whirl Stroke and all other operations the Army is engaged within and outside the country.

“Let me use this opportunity to once again pay special tributes to our colleagues who have paid the supreme price in the defence of our Fatherland. May their gentle souls rest in peace, a web,” he said.

The COAS said that he would keep to his promise to promote merit, applaud gallantry, competence, diligence, dedicated service, celebrate excellence and honour “our heroes”.

Mr Yahaya also said that he would reward excellence and achievements, adding that he would not hesitate to punish indiscipline, indolence, negligence and all untoward acts.

He said that it was in that spirit that he conferred the COAS Commendation Award to some deserving officers and soldiers on July 6 during the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021.

According to him, it is his resolve to focus on the core values of the Nigerian army which include loyalty, courage, integrity and selfless service in line with his vision.

He also reiterated his commitment to the development of individual soldier as well as empowering the Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) and the Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) to enhance their efficiency.

“It is important to re-iterate at this point that the welfare of my officers, soldiers and their families will continue to receive adequate attention under my watch.

“Our hospital facilities and services are being improved upon and I am ever determined to ensure the healthcare of personnel and their families both within and outside the country.

“Those wounded in action will be adequately treated and their requirements such as wheelchairs, prothesis and other special vocational training will be provided.

“To our colleagues who have paid the supreme price, we shall continue to do our best to ensure the comfort of their families, through prompt payment of all their entitlements, including medical bills and school sponsorship of their children,” he said.

The COAS further commended the officers and soldiers for their gallantry and urged them to keep up the good works, ensure synergy with other services, security agencies and all stakeholders.

He also urged them to remain apolitical and continue to discharge their duties professionally in the defence of the nation and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.