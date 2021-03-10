



The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, says the Nigerian Army has recorded commendable successes in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality across the country.

Attahiru stated this at a familiarisation visit by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr Musa Istifanus and the directors of the ministry on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the army had also continued to build the requisite capacity for its personnel to be able to perform their duties effectively.

The COAS, however, solicited continuous support of the ministry in the areas of manpower efficiencies, capacity development as well as provision of adequate equipment and weapon system for operational efficiency.

“Your maiden visit to the Army Headquarters, aside encouraging the officers and soldiers speaks volume of the interest you have in our activities and operations.

“I want to inform you that the Nigerian army has achieved commendable successes in the war against Boko Haram, banditry and other forms of criminality across the country while also building requisite capacity for our officers and soldier.





“Let me assure you that the Nigerian army under my leadership will continue to defend the territorial integrity of the country including advancing our national interest in line with our constitutional responsibility despite attendant constraints,” he said.

He expressed sincere appreciation to the minister for his leadership direction and the overwhelming support the army had been getting from the ministry.

“As may be aware, my vision for the army is to have a Nigerian army that is repositioned to professionally defeat all adversaries in a Joint environment.

“To achieve this vision and drive on the pillars of my strategic plan, I will require your support,” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Istifanus, said the purpose of the visit was to familiarise with the new army chief and assure him that the ministry intends to support his vision.

He said that the ministry was determined to give army the necessary cooperation that would bring total peace to Nigeria and guaranty safety and welfare of all Nigerians.

He commended the military for the sacrifice to ensure that the nation is safe and secure as well as ensuring that peace returns to different parts of the country.

“We will continue to stand behind you to support you 100 per cent,” he said.