COAS: Nigerian Army will meet national expectations

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, yesterday declared that the Nigerian Army would meet the expectations of Nigerians with regard to its constitutional role and respect for human rights.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at a briefing to mark the Nigerian Army Day celebrations (NADCEL), the army chief said the expectations would be met by adhering to its constitutional role, respect for human rights in tandem with rules of engagement.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to employ a synergistic approach with other services and security agencies in consolidating on these achievements. We shall equally employ the support of critical partners to better secure our dear country.

“We shall prioritise the welfare of personnel and promote merit, we shall equally celebrate gallantry, honour our heroes as well as support our families”, he said.

Yahaya said the army would discharge its constitutional duties in tandem with the rules of engagement, respect for and aspects of human rights as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as other international principles and guidelines to which Nigeria is a signatory.

He said Nigerian Army with its long history stretching to 1861 had achieved so much and would continue to sustain the tempo.

He said: “We remain resolute and require the collaboration of all stakeholders to fight terrorism and insurgency including other forms of criminalities in the country.

“I also want to use this opportunity to solicit for cooperation and goodwill of all law-abiding citizens as a necessity to achieving lasting peace in Nigeria.”