The chief of army staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for always providing the Nigerian Army with resources to enable it to meet the welfare needs of its personnel.

Buratai also commended the president for giving what he called the “right direction’’ to move the army forward to contribute to national security and development.

The army chief made the commendation in a brief ceremony to inaugurate the remodeled headquarters of the ‘Nigerian Army Garrison’ at the Mogadishu Cantonment at Asokoro.

He said the remodeled structure would provide conducive atmosphere for officers and men of the garrison to give proper professional direction and administration to the army headquarters.

The COAS also commended personnel of the garrison, whom he said, though, had for a long time, remained patient in spite of inadequate office accommodation, were still discharging their constitutional duties.