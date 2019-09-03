<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) combined second and third quarter conference is ongoing in Abuja.

The conference, which is aimed at reviewing army operations, is being attended by Principal Staff Officers from both the defence and army headquarters, General Officers Commanding, commandants of army schools and training institutions, commanding officers and heads of various army operations in the country, among others, is taking place at the command army officers mess in Abuja.

The conference, which is expected to end Thursday, would deliberate on the forth coming elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states, security challenges in the country, resolving the challenges of prolonged deployment of troops in OPLD, update on the training of 78 RRI and preparations for 79 RRI, update on preparation for SSC and DSSC, among others.