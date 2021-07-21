COAS charges troops on loyalty, sacrifice as Borno governor gifts N10 million to wounded soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, has urged troops to see the Eid-el-Kabir festival as a special reminder that highlights the virtues of loyalty, obedience and sacrifice which are also the hallmark of professional soldiering.

General Yahaya also expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for His mercy and guidance over the Nigerian Army while discharging its obligations and constitutional responsibility to Nigerians.

The Army Chief said this on Wednesday during his Sallah luncheon with troops of Operation Hadin Kai and recuperating wounded soldiers.

He said the eid-el-kabir festival, therefore, brings an opportunity for the Nigerian Army to reflect and redouble its efforts towards fulfilling its constitutional roles of defeating its adversaries and defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

The COAS said: “Notwithstanding facing myriads of security challenges, the Nigerian Army has lived upto expectations and will continue to remain focused in tackling the challenges.

“I appreciate all sacrifices of troops in all operations across the country. I am also paying special tribute to officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price in the defence of the country.

“I shall continue to appreciate and applaud competence, diligence and dedicated service. And as I reward excellence and achievement, I will not hesitate to punish indiscipline, indolence, negligence and all undoing acts.

“It is important to reiterate at this point that the welfare of my officers, soldiers and their families will continue to receive adequate attention under my watch.

“Our hospital facilities and services are being improved upon and I am ever determined to ensure the healthcare of personnel and their families both within and outside the country.

“To our colleagues who have paid the supreme price, we shall continue to do our best to ensure the comfort of their families, through prompt payment of all their entitlements, including medical bills and school sponsorship of their children.

“I appreciate and commend you all, our gallant officers and soldiers, as I also urge you all to keep up the good works, ensure synergy with other services, security agencies and all stakeholders. I urge you all to remain apolitical and continue to discharge your duties professionally in the defence of the fatherland and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced a donation of N10 million to the recuperating wounded soldiers and commended officers and men of the Nigerian Army for the recent successes they have recorded in fighting Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

He used the occasion to express his sincere appreciation to the recuperating gallant officers and soldiers for the sacrifices they have rendered during their encounter with the terrorists.

For those who lost their lives in the course of discharging their duties, Governor Zulum prayed God to comfort the their families and give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.