The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Friday reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to end insurgency in North-East and other security challenges in other parts of the country.

Buratai stated this at a special prayer session to commemorate the 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration, at Juma’at mosque, Maimalari Cantoment in Maiduguri, Borno.

According to Buratai, Army is also ready to contain terrorism; facilitate return of displaced persons to their homes, guarantee enduring peace and stability and social and economic development of the war ravaged region.

The chief of army staff disclosed that the military had initiated various programmes to build the capacity of its personnel and ensur improvement in their welfare, to enable them discharge their responsibilities effectively.

“I will remain committed toward building a professionally responsive Nigerian Army to contain insurgency and emerging security challenges in the country.

“The Army will remain a-political, professional and work to promote national unity, integration and growth of democratic governance,” he assured.

Buratai noted that the Army had sacrificed and contributed toward successful implementation of the counter-insurgency campaign in the north-east, maintain law and order in various parts of the country.

He commended the fallen heroes for their sacrifice and selfless service to the country, adding that their sacrifices would continue to be remembered by Nigerians.