COAS: Many bandits have been sent to God to answer for their crimes

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, has said that many bandits have been sent to God to answer for their crimes.

He said this on Wednesday shortly after he was decorated with the rank of Lieutenant General.

This was done by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House in Abuja.

After the decoration ceremony, Yahaya fielded questions from journalists on the President’s recent statement that bandits and other criminal elements threatening Nigeria’s unity will be treated in the language that they understand.

Buhari had made the statement in reaction to the recent attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and police formations.

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” Buhari said.

Reacting to the statement, the COAS said, “That’s what we have started doing already.

“Many of them have been sent to God to answer for their crimes, and we will continue to do that.”