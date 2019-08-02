<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CCSO) has warned the federal government to shelve alleged plans to arrest a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode over trump-up charges, saying such is capable of further denting the image of the country before the international community.

Leaders of the coalition, Rev. Emmanuel Olorunmagba, during a press conference on Friday in Abuja drew the attention of the international community to the plot saying that Nigeria was sliding into dictatorship.

According to him, the group had privileged information from the nation’s security forces and intelligence agencies of the plot to arrest Fani-Kayode for treason.

“While our leaders are supposed to be promoting democratic values, Nigeria is sliding into a full blown fascist state,” he said.

He said that they would resist any move by the Federal Government to arrest the former Minister and urged the present administration to channel its energy towards finding lasting solution to the insecurity challenges facing the country.

He said, “We want to make it clear that any attempt to arrest Fani-Kayode will be resisted and if the government goes ahead to arrest him, we will do everything legally possible to ensure his release and of course, we all know that such moves to ensure he is released will further dent the already dented image of the country”.