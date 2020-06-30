



The Coalition of Civil Society Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to sign an executive order into law that will allow law enforcement agents arrest and prosecute sponsors and collaborators of terrorists.

CATE believes this is the final nail on the doomed Boko/ISWAP’s coffin, especially with the troops’ recent impressive outings.

Like the strategy deployed in the war against corruption, the coalition noted that a swift arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators and those who aid such acts could potentially be the watershed.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, Secretary-General, Comrade Musa Moses, said that the executive order should be firm and clear, stipulating a maximum of 60 days for the trial of suspects without bail.

The group added that convicted persons should face a death penalty, same with others who carry out any campaign that helps to promote the act of terrorism.

The Coalition of Civil Society against Terrorism and Extremism, therefore, called on President Buhari to urgently empower the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to take up such cases until justice is done.

“Mr. President has to send the clear signal out there that there will be consequences henceforth. Let the message be clear that promoters, sponsors and collaborators of these terrorist organisation will have no place in Nigerian society again.

“Once Mr. President can do the above we assure you that within a matter of weeks the terrorist groups will begin to crumble. These sponsors who surprisingly have infiltrated many institutions are the real-life of these criminals. They are the ones who provide them food in the name of humanitarian services sometimes hiding under the guise of being non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

“Sometimes they claim to be media consultants yet providing vital propaganda support for the criminals. They come disguised in all shades. It is time to go after them with full zeal and dedication and bring them to book.

“If and when this is done our great men and women of the armed forces can concentrate on the remaining miscreants and flush them out within a very short time, thereby making a resounding and lasting success on the war against terrorism.”

