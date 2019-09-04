<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Coalition of Imo State Non-Governmental Organisations and Civil Society Organisations have warned that the committee on recovery of public property should not be restrained by any person or group of persons from performing their duties.

The groups were apparently referring to the recent attack on Jasper Ndubuaku, the chairman of the committee on recovery of public property by suspected hoodlums. The hoodlums were said to be keeping vigil daily at the residence of the immediate past Governor Rochas Okorocha where Ndubuaku had gone to perform his official duties.

The spokesperson of the coalition being the Chief Executive of Society for Widows and Orphans, Dr. Jane Favour Chukwukere, went further to say that the civil society coalition had been recognised as a tool for accountability, support and promotion of good governance which is essential for Sustainable Development, both economic and social.

“This coalition was formed with full consideration of the legal and policy framework expressly provided for or implied in International, regional, national and state legal instruments and policy documents.

It therefore states that as the duties of the coalition demands, it would be wrong for them to keep silence and watch a legitimate committee set by Governor Ihedioha to recover public property being attacked by agents of the immediate past Governor Okorocha as alleged.

Dr. Chukwukere said that Governor Ihedioha met their expectations by introducing Treasury Single Account (TSA) which she said lays foundation for accountability.

“We commend the present administration on the introduction of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and call on the government to extend this to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as all Local Government Councils (LGAs). We also commend the Government for initiating Imo State Participatory Budget System and request that this be sustained.”