A group under the aegis of Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative has berated Justice Walter Onnoghen, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), over his resignation, last Thursday.

The group said Onnoghen’s resignation was “infamous and belated” because he only succeeded in battering the nation’s judiciary before taking the exit door.

Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, National Coordinator of the group, who stated this on Monday in Abuja, said: “We view with grave concern the recent resignation of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria after a recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to President Muhammadu Buhari for his retirement.

“The Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative frowns at such unwholesome behaviour by a supposed Chief Law Officer of the country in dragging the reputation of the judicial arm of government in the mud for his selfish interest.

“By his actions, he has indeed proved to the world that he has never been an honourable Justice, but one that was out to enrich himself at the detriment of dispensing justice and ultimately making a mockery of the revered judicial arm of government.

“The Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative wishes to state in unequivocal terms that the action of Justice Walter Onnoghen is indeed despicable and an indication that he had been frolicking with politicians who attempted to heat the polity unnecessarily on his behalf when he was suspended.

“The Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative wishes to inform the members of the general public that the resignation of Justice Walter Onnoghen at this material time is infamous as well as an insult to the generality of Nigerians.”