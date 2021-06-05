The Coalition of Concerned Citizens and NGOs in Kano has called on the Kano State government to steer clear of the activities of a religious group in the state known as Coalition of Ulamas and NGOs.

Addressing a news conference in Kano on Thursday, the coordinator of the group, Ibrahim Sulaiman, said the call became necessary because the state government had recently silenced Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara based on a wrong information from the said Coalition of Ulamas and NGOs in Kano.

The group said the Coalition of Ulamas and NGO was formed by some like minds who use it as a platform to suppress rival religious groups, saying that would not augur well for the state, especially with the current tension in the country.

The group also urged the government to be fair and just to all irrespective of their religious inclinations as provided by the Nigerian Constitution.





They listed a number of Ulamas in the state that had disassociated themselves from the said Coalition of Ulamas and NGOs.

“We hereby appeal to Kano State government which placed the ban on Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara to unveil the truth about the conspiracies of a few individuals from almost a single creed to intimidate other Nigerians of different sectarian persuasions from practicing their religious beliefs according to their convictions, thereby depriving them from their constitutional rights,” the group said.

It also called on the security agencies to beam their searchlight on the Coalition of Ulama and NGOs and its activities to ensure optimum security in the state and guarantee religious and other freedoms for all citizens including Sheikh Abduljabbar.