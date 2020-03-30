<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti (FETHI), Prof. Kunle Ajayi, said the management has set machinery in motion to kick-start full automation of the hospital’s processes.

Professor Ajayi, while briefing newsmen on Sunday, said that the step became imperative in order for the health institution to be in tune with the best global practices.

He disclosed that the management has injected dozens of the state-of-the-art art medical equipment into the various segments and departments in the institution.

This intervention, according to him, had shored up revenue base and instilled confidence in those seeking medical care in the hospital.

Ajayi expressed joy that the Operating Theatre and the Dialysis Centre have been retooled to offer quality services.

"Our outreach health intervention programme is now being enjoyed by people in four states while about 100 potentially blind patients were rescued.





“The management desires to go digital. We have actually commenced the process for the automation. Let me tell you about our engagement with some financial institutions in respect of hospital bill/revenue collections. In fact, let me say that the board and management have consulted some financial institutions.

“Our Health Information Department is also getting support towards automation. Every 21st century hospital must aspire to automate its system and processes. Those who fail in the past have been overtaken by events,” Ajayi said.

“They became stale and irrelevant with the demand of the time. We have to look at where the world is going and calibrate our processes. I will be honest with you, automation of our hospital won’t be a tea party. This is because of factors that have their roots in the defective foundation of the hospital. With due respect, there are some technical gaps in the design or physical planning of the hospital but this will not stop us from forging ahead,” Ajayi reiterated.