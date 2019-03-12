



Dr. Shabihul Hassan, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Dr. Hassan’s Hospital, Monday identified strong private sector involvement and participation in blood donation drive as a panacea for making blood and related products accessible to Nigerians in critical conditions.

Hassan made this known at a blood donation drive organised by Manal Hassan Foundation in conjunction with his hospital with support from the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS). Saying, blood donation is the best thing someone can do to his fellow human being.

He, however, disclosed that the Manal Hassan Foundation has concluded plans to eliminate the N5,000 access charge being demanded from patients whenever they need blood.

This, he said, was to enable patients get blood free of charge.

Dr. Hassan said, “The main role of this foundation is that it would bear all the expenses involved other than the blood that has been donated. Essentially, the blood that has been collected would get to the recipient free of charge.

He further stated, “So we will basically try to compliment the efforts of the government as much as possible. We believe that the private sector must play a major role in the policies of government.”

He said, “Our objective is that, as much as possible, over the next few years, this Foundation will be able to provide free blood to all who need it without them having to pay a kobo for it. The Foundation will also arrange to donate the blood wherever it is possible.”

Speaking on the arrangements on ground to get the blood to those who need it across the country free of charge, the CMD said, “Our Foundation has six ambulances in the hospital; if we are informed that blood is needed somewhere, whether we are going to pick it from the Blood Bank in our hospital or at the agency, we will bear the expenses and see to it that the blood is picked and dropped at the place where it is needed.”

Earlier, the Director, Medical Laboratory Services of the Dr. Hassan’s Hospital, Dr. Godswill Okara, disclosed that the Foundation was founded out of the concern and appreciation of the need to save lives and to also emphasis the need for people to develop and cultivate the habit of free voluntary donation.

He added, “Manal Hassan Foundation is also looking forward to also ensuring blood component preparation.

He stressed, “In the Manal Foundation, we are looking forward to being able to produce blood components, either fresh plasma, platelets, compliment, white blood cells and the rest of it that could be needed for various patients.”