The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Wednesday with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over Yola, Gombe, Jalingo and Mambilla plateau in the morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 30 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that thunderstorms and rains were envisaged over most parts of the region later in the day.

The agency predicted that the Southern states would experience cloudiness over the South-east with thunderstorms and rains over the southwest and coast during the morning hours.

It also predicted chances of thunderstorms and rains over the entire southern states during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 32 and 20 to 25 degrees respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience cloudy morning with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over Sokoto, Yelwa, Zaria, Kaduna, Kano, Gusau and Katsina.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over the entire region with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 34 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There are more prospects of rainfall activities from Tuesday evening and this should give thunderstorms and rains across most parts of country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.