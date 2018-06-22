The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Saturday with prospect of thunderstorms over Yola, Makurdi, Mambilla Plateau, Jos, Lafia and Abuja during the morning hours.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 23 to 32 and 17 to 23 degrees celsius.

It added that thunderstorms were also expected over Kaduna Ilorin and part of Niger state in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy morning with rain showers over Lagos, Yenagoa, Warri, Portharcourt and Calabar.

It also predicted thunderstorms and rains over the entire southern cities later in the day with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 degrees Celsius and 20 to 24 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy skies over the northwest with chances of thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Nguru, Dutse and Potiskum Gombe, Bauchi, Kano and Katsina in the morning hours.

NiMet predicted: “Later in the day, prospects of thunderstorms are likely over places such as Sokoto, Kebbi, Gusau, Yelwa, Kano and Katsina with day and night temperatures of 26 to 34 and 21 to 24 degrees celsius.

“Cloudy skies with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over some parts of the country are anticipated within the next 24 hours.”