<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

More two persons have tested positive for COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus in Bauchi State.

They were in close contact with the State Governor, Bala Mohammed, whose case had earlier been confirmed.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aliyu Maigoro, disclosed this in a situation update while addressing newsmen in Bauchi, the state capital on Thursday.





The 27 persons who came in contact with Governor Mohammed were earlier placed on compulsory self-isolation.

The isolation covers a minimum of 14 days each is to determine their coronavirus status.

Gov. Mohammed tested positive to COVID-19 following contact with former Vice President’s son, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, who is currently receiving treatment at Gwagwalada hospital in Abuja.