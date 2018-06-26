The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has written to President Muhammadu Buhari calling for an independent probe on the killing at the Bayelsa State owned Niger Delta University (NDU) during last month unrest.

The petition also addressed to the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) alleged that the Nigerian Police killed 10 innocent persons with live bullets fired to dispel protesters.

The CLO, in the letter dated 14th June and addressed to Buhari with copies sent to the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, the Bayelsa Government, the Amnesty international and the Department of State Security, stated that an independent report compiled by its officials showed that innocent persons were shot dead in Amassoma community amidst human rights abuses.

The CLO report on the incident, released yesterday to newsmen in Yenagoa and signed by the Chairman, Chief Nengi James-Eriworio, and the fact finding team leader, Mr David West, stated that though they appreciate the State Government, the leaders of Amassoma Community and other stakeholders for initiating the ongoing peace process, “there is the need to genuinely heal the laceration left behind in the community”

It demanded for an independent probe to look into the immediate and remote killings and invasion of the Amassoma community by security agencies and commence prosecution of culprits according to law.

According to it the NHRC should carry out an investigation on the abuse of the rights of innocent victims in the community.

The group also demanded for an independent autopsy report of all the deceased persons to ascertain the real cause of death

The CLO, in the two page letter however indicted the indigenes of the Amassoma community over their role in the destruction of the Amassoma Police station and destructions carried out in the school

The letter read in part “We observed that the Amassoma Police station was destroyed during the crisis. And we call on the leadership of the community to caution their subjects against the destruction of government properties and also urged the community to assist in renovating the damaged police station.

“We noted very sadly, that most of the deceased persons are bread winners in their respective families and promising young men and therefore urge the government of Bayelsa to award Scholarship to the children and other relatives of the deceased persons and pay compensation to their respective families. We observed that the Land presently occupied by the Niger Delta University (NDU) was acquired by the government of Bayelsa during the administration of Chief DSP Alameiyeseigha

“That in cause of the said acquisition, no compensation was paid to any family whose lands were compulsorily acquired by the then government, the government only agreed with the host community to employ indigenes of Amassoma/Ogobiri community whose land were compulsory acquired, inclusive of admission quota. We therefore urge the present administration to continue to maintain the said agreement with the host community whether entered orally or otherwise.”