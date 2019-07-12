<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, the chairman of Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO), Anambra State chapter, has lamented the indiscriminate killings of Nigerians in foreign countries, especially in South Africa, without appropriate response from the Federal Government.

He also advocated the establishment of Nigerians in Diaspora Committee with a mandate to prevent such occurrence in countries the country has diplomatic relationships.

Speaking to newsmen against the background of the recent murder of an indigene of Anambra State, Mrs Ndubuisi Chukwu, an insurance guru, in a South African hotel in Nnewi last Thursday, Ezekueme said that the Nigeria government should compel the South African government to unravel the circumstances that surround the murder, just as he commended Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for their commitment to ensure that justice was done in the matter.

He added that the Federal government, Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, National Diaspora Commission and others should ensure that perpetrators of the act were brought to book and adequate compensation paid to the deceased family.