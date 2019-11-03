<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chairman of Civil Liberties Organization, Anambra state chapter, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, has called for immediate rehabilitation of the Southeast federal roads.

Ezekwueme, who was involved in a motor accident together with six other passengers in an Abuja-bound sienna bus, blamed the accident on deplorable conditions of the roads in the region.

The Nation gathered that the ill-fated bus left Upper Iweka Onitsha enroute Abuja when it reportedly somersaulted severally following a brake failure.

The vehicle was said to have plunged into a gully after the driver lost control in attempt to avoid a bad portion of the road.

The CLO boss and six others became unconscious and had dislocation and other degrees of injuries.

They were immediately rushed to National Orthopedic hospital Enugu, where they were reportedly placed on danger list.

Speaking to the Nation on his hospital bed, Ezekwueme said: “We called the driver to order and told him not to run beyond 120km per hour but our plea fell on deaf ears.

“It was not long he suddenly saw a bad portion and on applying the brake, the bus somersaulted more than trice and plunged into a gully.

“I sustained head fracture, hands and chest and other bofy injuries while others had broken hands, legs, fractured bodies.”

While thanking God for giving him extra opportunity to continue contributing towards the betterment of the society, Ezekwueme regretted that the accident would have been averted if the Enugu-Nsukka federal road had been fixed.

Also speaking, his wife, Uche, said she was devastated when she got wind of the accident.

“God’s intervention over his life may not be unconnected with the sacrifices he made towards propagating for social justice and human rights,” she hinted.