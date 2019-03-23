<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State Chapter, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola has called for peace and harmony among the various ethnic and religious groups in the country.

Bamgbola made the call on Saturday at the Inter-Denominational Divine Service (IDDS), entitled, “Walking in the Perfect Image of God” at Shepherd Hill Baptist Church, Obanikoro, Lagos.

According to him, ‘IDDS has remained a unifying factor for all Christians in Lagos.

“The theme of this years IDDS is apt and relevant to us all as Christians in view of the various multi-faceted challenges facing us collectively, individually and as a nation, across social, inter-personal family, political, religious and denominational divides.

As Christians emulating Jesus Christ should be our utmost desire and priority.

Walking in the perfect image of God should not end at this IDDS, we should let it be our prophetic declaration and must be alive in our consciousness in all areas of our personal, social, political, family and religious lives,” he said.

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Alfred Martins urged Nigerians to love and accommodate one another to attain meaningful development in the country.

Martins who was represented by Rev. Fr Stephen Akinsowon said that when there is true love, those in public offices would not steal and loot our collective wealth.

According to him, Nigerians are too much a praying nation, but they do not show the essence of being a true Christian.

“The greatest commandment that Jesus affirmed to humanity is love God and love your neighbour as yourself, love is the greatest of the Christian virtues.

“We are aware that our country is going through turbulent times, but the truth of the matter is that we are where we are today because we fail to love our neighbours as ourselves.

“When we oppress others or take for ourselves and family what is meant for all, it is called greed and selfishness.

“We have few individuals who are gaining so much from the impunity in the land. We cannot move forward as a nation unless we learn to love and accommodate one another,’’ he said.

He urged the country’s leaders to strive to make Nigeria become great and work again.