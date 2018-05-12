Some clerics have described as a huge gap in the Christendom, the death, on Friday, of the General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Musa Asake.

Asake died during a brief sickness. He was aged 66 years.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Asake, who was born on Sept. 15, 1952, hailed from Ung/Rimi Bajju-Kafanchan in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

Until his death, he was a pastor and teacher, and famous for his defence of the Christian faith.

The clerics told newsmen in interviews that the vacuum created in the Christendom by Asake’s demise would be difficult to fill.

The Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Pastor Olusola Ore, described the death as a huge loss to CAN.

“His death is a great loss to the association; it is a sad moment for CAN; I pray that the Lord will console his family and the body of Christ,’’ he said.

Monsignor Gabriel Osu, Director of Social Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, said: “CAN will miss him, Nigeria will miss him.

“It is only God that understands the mystery of life and death. We are meant to live, die and go back to our maker.

“May the Lord receive his soul and give his family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.’’

Pastor Dickson Atigolo of the Redeemed Christian Church of God said that Asake’s death left a wide gap in the Christendom.

“May his soul rest in peace; my condolences to his family and CAN. His contributions will not be forgotten in a hurry.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), described the late Asake as an energetic and active cleric, who was committed to his faith.

Akintola urged Nigerians to be devoted to the causes they believed in.

“We commiserate with the president and other executives of CAN for the loss; we also condole with the cleric’s family – nuclear and extended.

“We pray that the Almighty God will support the family and give them the strength to bear the loss.

Pastor Glory Akhimie of the Living Faith Church (a.k.a. Winners Chapel), described the late Asake as a man of truth.

“It is a big loss; he always defended the faith. The entire body of Christ will miss him, but our consolation is that he is resting in the lord,’’ he said.