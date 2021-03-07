



Clerics in the State of Osun has commended the state Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, for identifying with the christian communities during Covid-19 surge.

This is even as they restated their unwavering support to his administration in the state.

This was revealed on Sunday while the Special Adviser to Governor on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, visited some churches in Osogbo metropolis in continuation of Campaign against Covid-19.

Speaking during the Sensitization, the State Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Oguntunyi F.K and Pastor Tunde Okesina of Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry commended the proactive efforts of Oyetola’s administration in the containment of Covid-19 in the state, emphasizing that it’s the responsibility of the church to sustain the compliance with the protocols.

“As it is strictly fit in the scripture, obedience to civil responsibility is one of our core teachings and as a result, we can’t but act in conformity with the directives of the government.

“As a body of Christ, we will continue to instill in the minds of our congregations the need to continually observe the Covid-19 guidelines like the use of face mask, social distance, use of alcohol based hand sanitizer among other necessary precautionary measures that can assist the state in the containment of the deadly pandemic”, they added.





Equally, Pastor Jide Oladoye of Redeemed Christian Church of God Osun Province 6 Headquarters and Envagelist Peter Kolajo of God of Fire Global Evangelical Ministry eulogized Governor Oyetola for identifying with the Christiandom in a time like this as this has shown his unrequited love for all religious institutions without any fear or favour.

They however, reassured the government of their commitment in the quest to make the state free of pandemic, while declaring their unflinching supports for the general governance activities in the state.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser reiterated on the need to be health conscious by obeying all the protocols laid down by the government for Covid-19 containment, emphasizing that the second wave of the disease is deadlier.

He equally urged the congregation to sustain compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines so as to avoid community transmission.

“While we continue to maintain strict obedience to the government directives, we should also take the battle to spiritual realm in a bid to save our land from the devilish nature of the pandemic”, he added.