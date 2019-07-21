<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A cleric, Rev. Maxwell Onyia, has called on Christians to show exemplary leadership qualities that radiate the positive light of Christ in them, adding that the mentality of get-rich-quick and get-rich-anyhow syndromes adopted by youth must be corrected through good mentorship from Christian leaders.

Onyia, who is the Priest-in-charge of Anglican Church of Ascension, Enugu, gave the admonition in a homily he delivered in the Church on Sunday.

He advised the worshipers to shun bad conduct, no matter the attraction and warned against imitating those who were getting things through wrong means.

“As Christians, which is Christ-like, we are the light of the world.

“So, many people out there want your positive light to shine, set good and endure through positive examples.

“It is appalling that today Christians are the ones creating new ways of cutting corners and imitating evil and wrongdoing in offices and public places.’’

According to him, our call to faith is for us to live as perfect as possible, because God Almighty is perfect and He demands such from us as we engage in earthly pursuits.

He noted that due to bad examples in most places, some Christian youths had adopted ” the get-rich-quick and get-rich-anyhow syndromes of those who do not know God.

“Christian fathers and leaders must stand up to show good example and create time to mentor the younger ones to trust in God and wait on His great plan for their future destiny,’’ Onyia advised.