An Islamic scholar, Imam Abdulganiy Abdurraheem Azzubaidi, has warned against the politicisation of security agencies in order to guarantee adequate safety of lives and properties of all citizens in the country.

Imam Azzubaidi gave the warning in Abuja during a four-day annual adult male seminar programme which ended on Monday.

The seminar themed “Nationhood in Islam” was organised by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the Organisation of Tadhamunul Muslimeen (OTM).

The cleric, who is the Imam of Gwarinpa Mosque, said any attempt to politicize the activities of security agencies could trigger off problem and worsen the security situation.

“Government especially an Islamic government should not only promote morality through religion in its pristine nature but also ensure that citizens are secure. But you have to know that whenever the security agencies are politicised, there is a problem.

“And if insecurity persists, then some people may definitely have interest as echoed by one of the former leaders in this country. Only a peaceful land is the fertile land that brings something good. So, if you are looking for peace, then you are looking for progress,” said Imam Azzubaidi while speaking on the “Responsibilities of an Islamic State”.

He urged the current political leaders to personally supervise the affairs of citizens under their care as exemplified by Caliph Umar bn Khattab.

He expressed optimism that poverty would be tackled frontally through the institution of Zakat collection and jiz’ya (taxation) that provided a treasury from where the wants of the poor and the needy in an Islamic government were being addressed.

The cleric, who underscored the need to administer justice without fear or favour, said crimes must attract punishment without any form of discrimination between the so-called ‘small thieves’ who normally get penalised and ‘celebrated big thieves’ who usually use money to pervert justice.

Ustadh Aliy Shuaib Abdulsalam, in his contribution, said the seminar was organised to motivate the participants to join the league of citizens working for the establishment of a peaceful and secure state.

Ustadh Abdulsalam said citizens need to understand the consequences of sins and fear Allah as the Almighty had already spelt out penalties for crimes such as zina (fornication/adultery), false allegation of zina, stealing, banditry, alcohol taking, faith denouncement, and terrorism.

In his remarks, the FCT OTM Wakil, Abdurrauf Babalola, who was represented by Ustadh Shafiu Badmos, reminded the participants of the need to strive to accumulate wealth and properties through just means because of the coming day of accountability before Allah.

Badmos, who said since the fundamental principle in Islam is that Allah owns everything, Muslims must not accumulate wealth at the expense of public interest in an Islamic economy.

“We (human beings) came to this world with nothing and we would leave with nothing. The only thing that we can take to Allah is righteous deed.

“That is why the essential rules of Islamic economy includes ‘consideration of wealth as a favour in the hands of the righteous’, ‘bridging gap among classes in the society’, ‘moderation in spending’, and that ‘wealth belongs to Allah and human beings as vicegerents on it’.

“The institution of Zakat and waqf is sufficiently created for Islamic economic system to provide mutual responsibility among the people,” he added.