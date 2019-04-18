<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, Diocesan Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos, (Anglican Communion) has called for immediate re-positioning of the Church towards the elevation of the nation.

The Anglican missioner took this position while delivering a Lenten talk titled: “Renewal Of The Spirit And The Reborn Worship In Nigeria: Life In The Spirit, Life Of Worship” organised by Lagos Island Club recently.

The Bishop noted that the nation had been bedeviled by phenomenal corruption, maladministration, economic and structural woes, insecurity and insensitivity on the part of leadership.

In the same vein Bishop Olumakaiye also observed that the church had been faced with the challenges of disunity, denominational politics, poverty-infused Christianity, insincerity and self-motivated calling; even as he added syncretic religiousity, exploitative and business as well as privatized Church ministries.

The foregoing and others, according to the cleric, have characterized the Church and the Nigerian socio-economic land scape for a long while.

Proferring solutions to the listed problems, the Anglican Dicesan has therefore, called for continued prayers for the promotion of peace, unity, fear of God which the cleric noted would help the nation regain its glory in the realm of economic, social and political development.

He noted that with fervent prayers of faith, Nigeria would overcome the myriad of challenges facing her.

“A praying nation is a great nation; we should walk on the path of righteousness, honesty, and sincerity.

“We should imbibe the spirit of Christ, and that is total love and sacrifice, and we should strive to be our brother’s keeper,’’ Olumakaiye posited.

He also advised the Nigerian youths, as the nation’s future, to remain focused so as to transform the nation.

He said that Nigerians should be united to make life worth living for others, as well as make positive impact in the society.

“Nigerian youths must be focused; they should walk on the path of dignity of labour because there is reward when we walk on that path; God created us to make impact.

“The youths should try to engage in things that can better their lives so that their future will be improved, rather than wait for the government.

“They should think of what they can contribute to the society to make Nigeria great, they should shun greed and other vices so that God will bless the works of their hands,” the cleric said.

The Chairman of Island Club, Mr Olabanji Oladapo, said that lent, which is a period before Easter, reminds Christians of the suffering, death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Lent is the six-week period leading up to Easter. It is one of the most important times of the year for many Christians around the world.

“It is also a period which Christians fast, abstain from all sinful acts and express penitence.

“Christian faith hinges on resurrection of Christ, it is believed that if there is no resurrection there will be no Christianity,’’ he said.