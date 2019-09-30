<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Senior Pastor of the Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Gospel Church in Akure, Ondo State, Adewale Giwa, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release the founder of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, and other political detainees.

On September 20, the federal government slammed Sowore with seven charges bordering on alleged treasonable felony, fraud, money laundering and cyber-stalking.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal Court in Abuja ordered his release after observing the 45-day ruling to keep Sowore detained had expired.

But days after meeting the bail condition, the DSS had yet to release Sowore.

While describing the action of the DSS as against the principles of democracy, Pastor Giwa called on President Buhari to remember God that saved him from a long medical absence in the United Kingdom and set Sowore and others free.

“We make plans but the Lord determines our steps, according to Proverbs 16:9. Nobody is greater than Almighty God who created us, and everything is temporary, nothing is permanent.

“I don’t know whether Christians and Muslims are serving the same God. If we do, president Buhari should think about the God that saved him from illness in the UK and listen to the cries of Nigerians.

“Since 1999, Nigeria has produced three Presidents before Buhari and none of them is there as a sitting president. Your time shall go, and another person shall come in.

“Out of the three past presidents, Nigerians today can talk about who did well or not. The most important philosophical question to ask ourselves is that; what can somebody say after you?”