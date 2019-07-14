<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Vice Provincial Vicar of the Redemptories, Vice Province of Nigeria, Very Rev. Fr Jude Anyaegbu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to prioritise security and welfare of the citizens.

Anyaegbu spoke during the 2019 edition of “Our Mother of Perpetual Help feast” organised by St. Martins De Porres Catholic church, Agric-Ojo, Lagos state with the theme:” Do not be afraid to take Mary home”.

The Cleric said the President must show sincerity and prioritised the security and welfare of citizens, stating “the lives of Nigerians should be valued and protected.”

He prayed that the communal clashes, various killings and bloodletting ends and peace be restored to every part of our nation.

He appealed to the federal government and security agencies to act on time and stop the killings of innocent lives.

“The culture of life, not killings must be embraced. President Buhari should find a way to end this killings, everyone is shocked with the continuous killings.”

Parish Priest of St. Martin de Porres, Rev. Father James Arebiyi described the event as vital to the catholic devotees.

He explained “our sweet Mother of Perpetual Help has indeed won the affection of innumerable devotees in Nigeria, because of her personality and role she has played in the lives of the saints.

He expressed sadness over the various forms of killings that has lingered in the nation.

He condemned the act and calls for overhauling of security architecture in the country.

“The federal government should find a way to tackle the security challenge faced by our dear country.

“There must be a solution to the senseless killings and bloodletting in the country. Government should rise up to their primary responsibilities of protecting lives, property and bring killers of innocent lives to justice,” he said.

He urged federal and state government to work together for the interest of Nigerians as well as check inhuman activities and murderous acts while recovering sophisticated weapons from terrorists and criminals.

Chairperson, Planning Committee, Mrs. Obiageli Nzediegwu, lamented Nigerians today feel a sense of hopelessness and hopelessness in their homes especially, when the signals they are getting is that they are short of personnel to secure every inch of the country.