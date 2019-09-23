<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Christian cleric, Adewale Giwa, has advised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to speak out on his current purported travails in government, even as he called for proper findings regarding his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Giwa who is the Senior Pastor of the Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Gospel Church, Akure, Ondo State said: “Until we hear directly from the president, those insinuating that Vice President Osinbajo has been sidelined should talk about something else.”

The cleric also urged those behind the rumour to focus on salient issues affecting Nigerians.

He cautioned Nigerians not to cry for someone who doesn’t cry for them.

The media had reported that some powerful politicians in the Presidency had relegated the office of Professor Osinbajo to the back yard.

However, Giwa said: “You don’t force a child who is not ready to play with you. The vice president in question has not cried out for help.

“He is still very pleased with his position. Removing Osinbajo or relegating his office to the back yard does not reduce the price of rice or garri.

“Has the vice president been thinking about Nigerians who wallow in abject poverty or who are being killed on daily basis? Has he been doing what majority of Nigerians want or has he been responding to important issues that have to do with the common man?

“Nigeria is a funny country, and only a courageous and sincere person can speak for the people.

“You don’t put a thief in the affairs of a nation because it won’t yield a good result. Those who vowed to fight and curb corruption are as well corrupt as the previous politicians.

“Where are those who promised to maintain justice and equity? I think Nigerians should cry for themselves rather than crying for Osinbajo. It is high time people began to cry to God to heal a series of wounds caused by this government. The Almighty God is the one that can heal the wounds,” he added.