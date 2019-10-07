<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rt. Rev. Olusola Odedeji, the Bishop, Diocese of Lagos West, Anglican Communion, has urged Nigerians to continue seeking God’s face to overcome the various challenges bedeviling the country.

Odedeji made the plea at a news conference on Sunday night held at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja, to herald the 20 years anniversary of the church.

According to him, we don’t need any prophet to tell us that all are not well in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is at a cross road, and our leaders need to act fast on the ways forward.

“This is why we need to pray and ask God to guide our leaders in the right path so that this country can stop navigating in the darkness, and it is possible with God.

“Insecurity has become a serious concern, as people continue to live in fear.

“Lots of people are not happy about the current happenings in the country. Many people are jobless.

“This is only telling us the state of things in the country; what we can do as Christians is to continue with our prayers for God to intervene in the affairs of Nigeria.

“We believe so much that God can still give us hope in the midst of hopelessness.

“There can still be help in the midst of helplessness, and as long as God is God, we cannot write off our nation,” he said.

The cleric, while decrying spate of kidnapping in the country, urged the leaders to improve the living conditions for the citizens.

According to him, whenever a poor man cannot eat, the rich man cannot sleep, that is the summary of what is happening in Nigeria.

“If the country is better, people will be happy; we don’t need to deceive ourselves, people are not happy.

“Our leaders can still do it to make us happy in this country, and when everybody is happy, the rate of crimes will reduce,” the bishop said.