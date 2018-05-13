A cleric, Rev. Joseph Olawuyi, has urged Nigerians to continue to support the country’s leaders with prayers to enable them succeed in their assignment.

Olawuyi of the 2nd ECWA Church, Agamo, Omu-Aran in Kwara, said this on Sunday during a thanksgiving service commemorating the installation of Chief Jide Adebayo as the new Eesa of Omu-Aran.

Adebayo, who became the sixth holder of the traditional title of second-in-command to the Omu-Aran monarch, was a former Executive Director, Marketing, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Olawuyi said leaders were chosen by God and deserved genuine respect, support and prayers of the led to achieve the desired objective.

He noted that it was only through prayers of followers that leaders could receive divine guidance from God to lead successfully.

“Leaders are chosen, not by might, but with the permission of God almighty.

“He is the leader of leaders who chooses whoever he desire in His wisdom and capacity to lead.

“That is why leaders at every point in time deserve the prayers of the followers so as not to derail from God’s commandments.

“As patriotic citizens and devoted Christians, always pray for leaders to succeed and excel,” he said.

Olawuyi also called on leaders to imbibe, trustworthiness, honesty, diligence, integrity, fairness and equality in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“This is the only way leaders can attract God’s divine guidance, wisdom and strength needed to succeed,” he said.

In a tribute, a community leader, Mr Kayode Makanjuola, the described the new Eesa as a man of proven integrity and trustworthiness.

“He had on many occasions exhibited a high sense of humility, brotherliness and honesty which were factors for his being chosen as the new Eesa,” he said.

Adebayo, in a remark, said that his elevation was ordained by God.

“I never dreamt of becoming Eesa but I believe it was part of God’s design in my life.

“Since He is the architect and makers of all things I have no doubt in my mind that with your support we shall succeed,” he said.

Highlight of the occasion was the offering of special prayer for the newly installed Eesa, the community, state and Nigeria at large.