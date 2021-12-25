Cleric urges National Assembly to override President Buhari, pass Electoral Act amended bill into law

A Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Kaduna Diocese, Timothy Yahaya, has charged the National Assembly to override the President and pass the electoral amendment bill into law.

He has also asked them to always remember that they owe Nigerians a legacy of free, fair and credible elections.

Bishop Timothy Yahaya made this known after the Christmas service at the Cathedral of St. Micheal in Kaduna.

He said the body language of the President has shown his unwillingness to assent to the bill.

Passing the bill into law according to him will correct the wrong impression Nigerians have about the National Assembly being a ‘rubber stamp’ parliament.