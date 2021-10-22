Cleric urges National Assembly to initiate bills to take Nigeria out of poverty

The National Ameer of Daaru-R-Rahmat (DARMAT) Islamic Society, Ustaz Misbahudeen Olawale, has decried the level of poverty and unemployment in the country.

Olawale consequently urged the members of the National Assembly to initiate bills that would take the country out of poverty so as to have a virile country.

Speaking on the sideline of this year Maulud Nabiyy celebration to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammed, and the provision of succour to over 10 widows to mark the celebration, Olawale said there was no doubt that the current economic situations in the country are seriously biting harder.

He said: “It is worrisome now in Nigeria that to make ends meet is a serious problem among the people due to poor economic policies on the part of the leaders.

“This situation is getting worse, and the people have resorted to begging before they can eat. This is uncalled for, and not good for the country.

“We elected people to give us good leadership that will transform our lives to economic prosperity, but it is the opposite, and this has continued to have a serious toll on the wellbeing of the society.

“Poverty has taken over the land, and the people could not get work to do in view of the bad policies imposed on us and this has to change so as to bring new lease of life to Nigerians.”

The Islamic leader, who called on the members of the National Assembly to initiate laws that would take the country out of poverty and unemployment, said the gesture would assist Nigeria to move forward.

The cleric noted that the provision of succour to the widows was to give them a sense of belonging and improve their socio-economic wellbeing.

He, however, advised Muslims across the country to continue to imbibe the teachings of Prophet Muhammed so as to bring new lease of life to the doorsteps of the society.