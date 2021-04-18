



Nigerian Muslims have been enjoined to eschew tribalism but see themselves as one even, in the face of various challenges confronting the country.

A Muslim Cleric, Ustaz Fadlu Rahaman Taiwo, the Imam of Hanulah Central Mosque, Yidi Gate, Ibadan, made the passionate appeal on Saturday, while delivering a Ramadan lecture on “Islam and Tribalism: A case study of Nigeria.

The 9th Ramadan Lecture was organised by the Muslim Community of the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Jericho, Ibadan.

Ustaz Taiwo posited that we are all from the same root, saying “we need to go back to history.”

According to him, “anybody preaching tribalism is not a good Muslim.

“Anybody fighting because of his tribe is not a good Muslim.”





The Cleric said Allah deliberately created us differently but as Muslims, “we must see ourselves as one.”

He buttressed his position by pointing out that Muslims from across the world irrespective of race or colour converge on the Holy Cities of Mecca and Medina annually so that we can see ourselves as one.

The Imam therefore, submitted that anyone who dies a tribalist or tribal warlord has a case to answer in heaven.

The well attended lecture was chaired by Alhaji Abdulfatai Owoseni, a retired Commissioner of Police and Special Adviser on Security to Governor Makinde, who was ably represented.

Alhaji Isiak Gbolagade Awujoola, the Aare Muslumi of Ologuneru and its Environs and CEO of Ajebi Tradomedical Company was the Father of the Day.