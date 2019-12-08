<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A cleric, Rev. Charles Ngugu, has called on Christians to live exemplary lives based on the teachings of the Holy Bible.

Ngugu gave the admonition on Sunday while delivering a homily at the Anglican Church of Ascension, Enugu.

The cleric, whose theme was: “Abiding by the Teachings of the Holy Bible’’, said that the teachings of the Holy Bible should be the light guiding the life-style of every Christian.

He, however, regretted that most Christians and Christian families do not make out time to study and meditate on the teachings of the Holy Bible.

“As a people of God and those looking forward to making Heaven by living according to God’s direction; the Holy Bible must be read and meditated upon for us to navigate the path of life successfully.

“We must shun the current cosmetic type of Christianity spreading everywhere, which has bred the high level of deceit found in Christianity and the body of Christ today.

“The Bible should lead the way in terms of inculcating discipline and orderliness in one’s character to reflect God’s type of holiness in us,’’ he said.

According to him, daily reading and meditation on the Holy Bible is a must if one wants to grow spiritually and get spiritual answers to lots of challenges to our daily living.

He called on parents to provide their children with the Holy Bible as well as spiritual literature and books as they provided their materials needs.

“This move will help to fashion and direct their life-style and they will be God-fearing to make the society a better place,’’ he added.