Rev. Fr. Christian Anokuru, Head Coordinator, Catholic Diocese of Umuahia, has called on journalists to rebrand the country by reporting fearlessly, as demanded by the ethics of their profession.

The priest made the call during Sunday’s Thanksgiving Service at the Madonna Catholic Chaplaincy, Umuahia, to kick-start the 2019 Press Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia.

Anokuru, who is the administrator and chaplain of Madonna Catholic Hospital, said that journalists were the eye of the nation and the mouthpiece of the poor.

He said, “It is your duty to rebrand Nigeria and to tell us the truth without being afraid.

“It is the fact that you are exposed to danger, owing to the nature of your work, but nothing should deter you. God will always protect you.”

The cleric warned against pride as well as judging others; urging all to embrace the virtue of humility.

Explaining the Gospel according to Luke 18: 9-14, Anokuru said that the Pharisee, who claimed self righteousness, epitomised pride, while the Publican, who admitted being a sinner, showed humility.

He said, “The righteous despised the sinner and that is what God hates. We are not to judge any one; rather we should pray for such a person. Judgement is for God.”