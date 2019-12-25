<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Diocese of the Igbomina West Anglican Communion, Irepodun of Kwara state has enjoined Christians “not to sit on the fence or fold their arms but to actively participate in politics.”

It also urged the state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq not to marginalise Christians in the composition of his cabinet.

Speaking with reporters as part of activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the Igbomina West Diocese, Diocesan Bishop of St James Cathedral, Anglican Communion, Iludun-Oro, Irepodun local government area, Rev Jide Adebayo, said the church had adopted over 20 university, secondary and primary school students in its adopt-a-child programme.

He said that several millions of naira had been spent on the scheme, added that beneficiaries of the scheme are in public and private institutions.

Rev Adebayo said the programme, launched in 2016, had enabled the mission partners to adopt a child and train him or her without knowing the child.

He added that the diocese had been able to provide affordable education and to offer scholarships to indigent but brilliant students at all levels.

The cleric, who said that church was committed to missionary outreaches, discipleship and evangelism, added that, “together with the women’s and girl’s organizations, we embark on medical outreaches in markets throughout the diocese as a means of evangelism”.

He said the diocese had recorded landmark achievements in the last 10 years, adding that 10 additional churches were planted and population of priests increased to 23, nine lay evangelists, while 13 churches are at different stages of completion.

“Similarly, a 500-capacity multi purpose hall is being undertaken by the women organization, while a multi million naira hostel project is going on in Ilorin, the state capital. We also established a post primary institution, named Anglican Unique College. In conjunction with the women organization, we established a piggery, cassava plantation and processing mill, palm kernel cracker and a women charity shop” he said, adding that the proceeds from the charity shop is channeled towards providing scholarships to university students, secondary and primary school pupils.

Reverend Adebayo identified funding as major challenge of the diocese, saying that the diocese is also facing challenges of accommodation for priests because of inadequate vicarages.

“The priests and pastors are working under difficult conditions due to inadequate income. This situation scares new workers away as they rush to richer dioceses. Our structure is such that most of the people who reside in the diocese are elderly and the youth who need our support”, he said.