Rev. Maxwell Onyia of Anglican Church of Ascension, Enugu, on Sunday admonished Christians to shun all forms of wickedness and show kindness to people.

Onyia gave the admonition during a homily, entitled, “Showing the Kindness of God’’ at the Church of Ascension.

He said that God had instructed Christians to strive to be perfect by showing His type of exemplary quality of kindness to all,even those who offended them.

According to him, kindness is generosity, adding that it is the quality of being friendly and considerate.

“Christians must show kindness without any string attached.

“Showing kindness to people who we will not at any time receive something in return from them; just as God manifests His kindness in our lives daily.

“So, Christians should remove their hands from evil and wickedness against others but rather kindness should flow like living waters,’’ he said.

Onyia also urged people in power, authority or the wealthy to shun maltreating people with their position or possession reminding them that“it is God that places one in any position’’.