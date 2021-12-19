Cleric urges Christians to get committed in God’s service

A cleric, Rev. Canon Maxwell Onyia, has urged Christians to get committed in God’s service for its numerous benefits and rewards.

Onyia, who is the Priest-in-charge of Anglican Church of Ascension, Enugu, gave the admonition while delivering a homily on Sunday during an End-of-the-Year Thanksgiving Service in the church.

The cleric, who spoke on the theme: “Faith: A Harbinger of Godly Favour” said that the commitment to be exhibited by Christians should rest on their total faith in the limitless power of God Almighty.

He noted that God through His work of salvation had made everything possible for mankind.

Onyia, however, noted that most of the time our lack of faith and non-commitment to serve God sincerely had hindered many from enjoying the abundance of God’s overwhelming blessings and rewards.

“The content of our salvation is so rich with lots of benefits and rewards, but only those that get committed to God owe these enormous benefits and rewards.

“The content of our salvation in Jesus Christ also has other wonderful packages like deliverance from sin, backwardness, curses and depression,” he said.

The cleric also prayed for the socio-economic progress of the country as well as financial abundance for families.