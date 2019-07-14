<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerians have been tasked to return to God for the nation to experience His healing balms.

General Overseer of Christ Fire World Evangelism Ministries, Lagos, Prophet Abayomi Owonibi, said only God can rescue the nation from the grip of kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry.

He spoke at the 10th anniversary of the church with the theme my years of testimony at its Ikorodu, Lagos headquarters.

According to him: “Government cannot fight corruption alone, corruption is everywhere; each family, each individual must fight corruption.

“So, we need God to rescue us. This is why we must go back to Him for us to be healed.”

He appreciated God for the 10th anniversary of the church, saying it is one of the fastest growing churches with several branches.

According to him, his life is one filled with tests that have led to testimonies.

He told the gathering that they will be tested to have testimonies

“I thank God for taking me from the grassroots to the top and that I passed all the tests of life and I have testimonies.

‘’Without aims and objectives there cannot be achievement. Without tests and trials there cannot be testimony,” Owonibi stated.

He urged all to see trials as tests that will yield their testimonies. “Anger, pride, fornication, covetousness, selfishness, self-centeredness, jealously, and worthy materials are some of the things that hinders people from entering the promise land of their life. All these are tests which must be passed,” he added.

The ceremony, according to the Coordinator, CAC Oke Isegun, Idimu District Council Headquaters, Pastor Elijah Ojoborun, was to celebrate God in the life of the General Overseer and the Church

“We Christians need to wake up from our slumber; all Pastors and Ministers should go back to their calling and do the work of God faithfully.

“The church should not look back but continue in Christ, because Christ is coming back soon and we all must be prepared,” he said.

The church’s committee chairman, Mrs. Wemimo Olasanya, said the church is the right place of worship, adding that she has several testimonies since she joined the church about ten years ago.

The anniversary service had lots of activities including song ministrations, drama, cultural dance presentation, chant and Christian comedies.