As the year 2019 is gradually winding to an end, a religious leader and an Overseer of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mr Okoro Ndukwe, has warned Nigerians against employing hate speech news of the season.

He said in Umuahia yesterday that hate speech could lead to terrorism, genocides and any other violent crime.

In a statement, the overseer said vices like terrorism, genocides, wanton killing, and armed robbery are prevalent in world today, warning Nigerians to flee from them or risk eternal condemnation.

The statement quoted the Jehovah’s Witnesses overseer as making the admonition at a public Bible discourse of the sect held at Uzuakoli in Bende LGA of Abia State, even as he tasked Nigerians to live in peace with one another.

Ndukwe observed with dissatisfaction that many people around the world see their colour, race, ethnic or religious groups as superior to others, warning that God forbids such malfeasance.