The Amir of the Movement for Islamic Culture and Awareness (MICA), Malam Wale Abiru, says there is need for attitudinal change for the peace and progress of the nation.

According to NAN, Abiru said this on Monday at a symposium organised by the movement “Transforming the World from Within”, at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba.

“The essence of the symposium is the struggle from within and what we are trying to do is to let people understand the fact that you need to change yourself from within.

“If you don’t change from within, you cannot transform the society, our hope is that people should look inwards and begin to deal with themselves.

“Deal with the challenges that they have personally and then transform that into the society as a whole.

“We are hoping that the Muslim community will begin to effect changes within the environment for the good of the society,” he said.

The Former Amir of MICA, Mrs Ghaneeyyah Sulaiman-Olokodana, said the symposium was targeted at effecting changes not to Muslims alone but to the entire society.

“One of the essence of the MICA symposium is to initiate discuss with regards to topical issues that affects not just the Muslims but the society at large.

“Today’s topic is centered on Muslim identity in terms of personal, spiritual and business development because as people of faith we know that Islam does not just address our spirituality alone.

“It also talks about how we can develop the society knowing fully that economic development is key,” she said.

The Director of Project, Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), Mr Jubri Abdullahi, a guest speaker who spoke on The Nexus: Islam, Business and You, said three things cannot be separated – business, individual and environment.

“There is no distinction between the business, the individual and the environment for which he has to perform his day to day activities.

“Because he has to be useful not only to the nation, to the community, but to every other person that is around him.

“That is what Islam upholds, that when you do business, you respect everybody around you and you are ethical about it,” he added.