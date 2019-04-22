<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Catholic Bishop of Nnewi, Most Rev Hilary Okeke, has expressed hope on the apparent fading fate of the abducted Chibok and Dapchi school girls, in North East Nigeria.

The cleric was particularly optimistic of the rescue of Miss Leah Sharibu who is celebrating her fifth year in Boko haram captivity.

Speaking with journalists in Nnewi, Okeke assured that the Catholic Bishops were not relenting in efforts to recover the girls.

He said, “The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria had formally involved the Holy Sea – Pope Francis on the matter.

“The papacy has reached out to President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue. So, we are not relenting.”

The cleric further berated the rising spate of idol worship and neo-paganism especially among contemporary Christendom.

He urged Christians to return to God and to jettison idolatry in every ramification.

Acknowledging that the people had traditions and cultural practices before the advent of Christianity, the bishop however noted that most of them had been refined.

“That is the reason the Church accepts only culture and traditions that have no form of idolatry. Idolatry remains the greatest sin against Christianity.

“Any Catholic who wishes to take any title must sign an undertaken that no pagan rituals or idolatrous sacrifices would be involved, or such person would be excommunicated,” he stressed.