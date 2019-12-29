<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senior Pastor of Vision of His Kingdom on Mission (VOHKOM) Lagos, Pastor Emmanuel E. Patrick has declared only Christians with the right spirit and passion should go into politics.

Politics, he said, is not a dirty game but one that requires sacrifice, selflessness and tact for Christians.

He spoke last week during the unveiling of Leadership, politics and God, which he authored in Lagos.

Patrick said: “Nigeria as a nation has suffered in the hands of the so-called godfathers, the acclaimed godfathers can be referred to as dogs because they have converted the original meaning of God to Dog so they have not actually put the nation in the right perspective. They have frustrated the real definition of what the nation represents.

“Only God fearing people can manage the political sphere of the nation properly, noting that politics itself is not a dirty game but the dirty people who participate in it.”

He informed the book was inspired by God to trigger change in the nation’s political space.

According to him: “It is a unique book inspired by God to men, actually it was a commandment from God.

“When I say commandment, I mean the book commends men to amend their ways. It is a book that is full of truths that will put men in the right direction”.

He said power belongs to God and should not be used anyhow.

He urged the Federal Government to tamper justice with mercy on the case of Omoyale Sowore.

The book was unveiled by Rev. (Mrs.) Gbemisola Olaleye, the wife of Bishop Abraham Olaleye of the Abraham’s Evangelical Ministry, Lagos.