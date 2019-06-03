<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Rector of St. John Innovation Institute of Management and Technology, Rev. Enyodiobi Francis, has described the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, as God’s “unparalleled gift to humanity”.

The cleric, who spoke yesterday at the unveiling and launching of the Institute at Neni yesterday, said his position is borne out of what Obi did for the institute when he was governor and what he continues to do for them.

He said: “The initial N30 million with which we started our academic block/auditorium was provided by him. He keeps visiting us and donating towards the completion of the project. “His support, as well as others, contributed to securing Federal Government approval for the institution.”

Obi lamented the notoriety with which what works in other parts of the country do not work in Nigeria. “Technical education is the future of the world. The white people started Yaba Institute of Technology and Bombay Institute of Technology in India; the Karachi Institute of Technology started at the same time with IMT, Enugu. While Nigeria’s own has not made any significant progress, those of others countries are part of their development narratives.”