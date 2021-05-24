Rev. Fr. Francis Ike, Parish Priest of Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Alaba Int’l, Ojo, Lagos has viewed that there was still the need for the overhauling of Nigeria’s security architecture following the lingering insecurity.

Expressing sympathy over the tragic demise of General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, alongside other senior military officers, he asked that his successor and others in charge of the nation’s security be sincere in dealing with insecurity.

Ike, who also is the Dean Satellite Deanery, made the call over the weekend at the leadership training workshop organised by Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria, Satellite Deanery for its community service team.





Noting that Nigeria’s leadership was wobbling, he said there was the need for Nigerian leaders and aspiring leaders to have full grasp of what leadership entails.

“The level of insecurity in our country is really sad that people cannot go about without being intimidated. We still need an overhauling and sincerity of purpose.

“Those who are within the corridors of security network in this our country; are they really sincere? This is what we should be asking.

“Take for instance before something happens some people are already aware of what was said in a closed door meeting.

“We will continue to pray that the security apparatus gets a better face. The face of Nigerians in the face of the international world is like a disaster, it is like a collapse.