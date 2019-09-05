<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Presiding Bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Wale Oke, said on Thursday that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would have been killed in the Kogi helicopter crash if not for his reliance on God.

He spoke in Ibadan at the ongoing 37th annual Holy Ghost Convention of Sword of the Spirit Ministries popularly known as Christ Life Church.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Osinbajo and some of his aides had escaped death in an helicopter crash in Kabba, Kogi State, in the build-up to the last general elections.

Oke, speaking on the theme, “The Manifold Wisdom of God,” said the vice president would have been dead by now if he had not attended the Redemption Camp’s monthly vigil that preceded the crash.

The popular cleric said despite the exalted position occupied by Osinbajo, coupled with his tight schedules as vice president, he never abandoned God under whatever guise.

“If Professor Yemi Osinbajo had given excuses by not attending the vigil that preceded his helicopter crash, he would have been dead by now.

“His wife would have become a widow by now, and his children would have become fatherless,” he said.

Oke, while speaking on what transpired a day before the crash, said Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, had repeated his prayers five times for God’s protection over Osinbajo.

“Since he became the vice president, he had missed the vigil only once and it was because he went on an international assignment as delegated to him by the president.

“Even at that, he still created the time to see Baba Adeboye, who prayed for him before he left for the assignment,” Oke said.

The cleric frowned at the attitude of some Christians who, upon attaining what they desire, abandon God and His people.

He said heavenly pursuits should be the utmost concern of everybody, just as death would be the ultimate for everyone.

The cleric added that consistency of character had seen Osinbajo to the top in the country, stressing that he never dreamt to be the vice president and never aspired for it.

“Some of you, with little achievements, you disappear from the radar of God and your benefactor. It’s not good,” he said.

Quoting copiously from the Bible, Oke cited different examples of men who never betrayed God and their benefactors, urging the people to make reliability their hallmark in whatever state they find themselves.

