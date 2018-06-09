Bishop of Issele-Uku Diocese of the Catholic Church, Most Rev. Michael Elue, has charged Nigerians, especially those in positions of authority, to brace up to the enormous challenge of turning around the country’s social and economic fortunes, saying Nigeria was today not independent economically.

Speaking at funeral of the late Senator Francis Nwajei at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Asaba on Friday, the cleric said that such a day called for serious soul-searching by the living, calling on those in authority in Nigeria to ask themselves if they were sincerely committed to the development of the country or thinking solely about themselves and their families.

Bishop Elue, who spoke through the Chancellor of the District, Very Rev. Fr. John Aduba, decried “the senseless killings in the country,” noting that ”though Nigeria is an independent nation politucally, it is economically in prison.”

He called for ”a new Nigeria where those in authority will serve the people of this country conscientiously and with the fear of God.”

While extolling the sterling qualities of late Nwajei as a man of simplicity who had the fear of God, the Bishop observed, “for Christians, death is not something to be afraid of because, Jesus defeated death, to die is to live, we gain eternal home when we die in Christ.

”No matter how beautiful where we live on earth, it is nothing compared to the mansion in the city of God for those who believe,” he stressed.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State was joined at Requiem Mass by former governor, Chief James Ibori, some members of the National Assembly, political bigwigs in the state, an array of religious and traditional rulers to mourn with the widow, Mrs. Violet Nwajei and other family members during the requiem Mass at St. Patrick’s, Asaba.

Okowa called on Nigerians to find time to be with God no matter how packed their schedule.

The governor said, ”It is very important that we create time to be in the presence of God, no matter how busy our schedule may be.

“It is only when you are alive that you can impact on the life of the people. Senator Nwajei inspired and touched a lot of lives, he was a very warm character who always created time to be in the choir and in the presence of God.”

While describing the passage of Nwajei, one of the foremost politicians in the state who passed on at the age of 80 years, as a great loss especially to the political class, Okowa asserted, “We hope many politicians will live the kind of life Senator Nwajei lived; despite his political activities, he found time to be active in the choir and be with the Lord.”

He consoled the family of the deceased, urging them to take solace in the fact that their father had a lot of goodwill from those he touched their lives.