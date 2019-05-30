<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Catholic bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, has canvassed for dialogue as the best approach to the protracted agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other pro-biafra groups in the south east.

The cleric gave the advice in Awka, Anambra State while addressing newsmen on the state of the nation.

He wondered why the IPOB was labeled terrorists and threats to nation’s unity while herdsmen go about without fear.

He equally queried the rationale behind federal government’s call for prayers for the marauding herdsmen and their sponsors.

He said: “Inasmuch as I do not subscribe to the method adopted by IPOB and MASSOB, the fact remains that there is no smoke without fire. Some people are complaining.

“It is wise for the present administration to understudy the problem and proffer solution rather than crushing them.

“Dialogue is the only solution to better a situation that could lead to crisis. Why should someone say a group which don’t even have a gun or big sticks should be crushed while the herdsmen walk freely?”

Ezeokafor further expressed worries over purported revoking of firearm license from responsible Nigerians, describing the move as recipe to disaster and time bomb waiting to explode.

He said if such moves were true, it could amount to empowerment of the herdsmen to unleash more attacks on hapless Nigerians.

“I feel uncomfortable with this and as a responsible Nigerian, I advise the government to reconsider the decision, otherwise they will provide security to all of us.

“I need security too even though I know that the highest security is from God. We need society where men are disciplined and well treated with fear of God.

“You know criminals thrive around us because of no discipline. In a developed country like Europe and others, people are disciplined and they do things according to law,” he added.

Reiterating his calls for state police and cattle ranch, the prelate urged government to opt for restructuring, arguing that such would provide every part equal opportunity to develop their resources.